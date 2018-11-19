Parking near two of La Crosse’s college campuses was again the topic of discussion Monday during the regular Board of Public Works meeting; however, the city has not yet reached a solution to its parking woes.
The board approved a change to the maps of the pay-by-phone parking zone, better defining the streets where the zones would be, should they move forward. The board, which governs the city’s parking resources, approved the zones Sept. 17. The pilot program would require drivers pay $1 an hour to park on select streets around UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College. Under the policy, they will be required to pay by phone, either using a mobile app called Passport Parking or by calling 1-800-789-7593.
A resolution to ban the zones was referred for 60 days by the La Crosse Common Council last week to give the city and campus officials a chance to reach a compromise.
La Crosse Police Chief Ron Tischer, whose department oversees the parking utility, said he didn’t see what good more discussion would do.
“I listened to the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission six years ago when they said, ‘You need to do something about student parking in our neighborhoods.' It was terrible then. It’s only getting worse. Something needs to be done,” Tischer said.
The police chief said it was hypocritical for campus officials to say the city charging for parking is a hardship on students while also charging for parking on their streets and in their lots and ramps.
He also didn’t have much sympathy for college students.
“I had to feed a meter every day. When I didn’t, I got a parking ticket and I sucked it up and I paid it. It was my responsibility,” Tischer said. “Some of these kids need to grow up and get some responsibility.”
Jake Seifert, UW-La Crosse Student Association local affairs director, said he understood that free parking was not in the cards, but he was optimistic that a compromise is possible.
The student association is working with campus officials to explore the possibility of lowering the cost of parking on campus and raising it on city streets to push students to park on campus, he said; however, they’re not yet sure whether that will move forward.
Council member David Marshall suggested the opposite, saying it made sense to charge more for students to park closer to campus, even if it does push some people into the neighborhoods, because they will be less packed together.
“As you go out further and further, there’s more area, right. There’s less sense of density. It’s the neighbors that are on the outside are going to be less affected,” Marshall said.
City planner Jason Gilman urged the audience and the board to consider parking as part of a whole picture that includes a shifting tax burden putting more pressure on the city’s homeowners due to factors outside the city’s control, such as retail store closures.
“It was a real luxury to be able to offer free parking for many, many years. We can’t do it any longer,” Gilman said.
Council member Barb Janssen suggested the city have a meeting to get more information out there and answer people’s questions.
Mayor Tim Kabat emphasized that the program was a pilot, meant to try out the technology and see how it works before wider implementation moves forward. While there are all kinds of theories about how students will react and how it will affect drivers, he said, the only way to know for sure is to try it for a year and see what it does to the practices of parkers in the area.
The mayor warned the audience that at some point the city will need to move forward on what he described as “a very minor issue.”
“In my view we have much bigger issues to deal with on the campus, both at UW-L and Viterbo and Western Technical College: housing and crime issues and other things. This has taken up so much time and energy already it boggles my mind,” Kabat said.
