La Crosse police are leading the fight alongside community members to tear down the barbed barricades that mental health stigma has used to imprison millions of people over the years.
“We know that mental health challenges are common and we want our community to feel more confident in reaching out to be a supportive person to someone who may be struggling,” said Lt. Avrie Schott of the La Crosse Police Department and a Mental Health First Aid trainer.
Better Together, an organization focused on improving mental health in La Crosse, spearheaded a free eight-hour Mental Health First Aid training course Wednesday at Viterbo University.
Trainers from several La Crosse organizations, including Independent Living Resources, La Crosse County Human Services, Mental Health Coalition and the La Crosse Police Department, partnered with Better Together to lead the discussion with more than 150 attendees.
We don’t talk enough about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, like has your brain received enough sleep, said Diana DiazGranados, Better Together project evaluator and trainer.
The training course has two programs, one for adults and another for youth.
While the program for adults focuses solely on how mental health presents itself in adults, the youth program is more for people who work with kids than the youths themselves. Parents and people who work with kids need to know youth’s normal range of behaviour and recognize warning signs since youth tend to be moody already, DiazGranados said.
Of all organizations taking part in this training, police seem to be the most unorthodox; however, they are the ones who must combat people’s subconscious notions that police only serve the community by arresting people.
“Every time an officer’s called, (people think they’re) going to jail,” Schott said. “We need to break that down and ... recognize that there’s other resources in the community that we can call while we’re on scene.”
Schott, who explained the importance of Mental Health First Aid on a Tribcast episode, said one in five Americans struggle with a mental health illness and police recognize that this doesn’t just affect the person suffering from the mental illness, bu extends to family friends and the greater community.
La Crosse police took what’s called a One Mind Campaign pledge in 2017, Schott said. It’s a national pledge created by the International Association of Chiefs of Police to ensure successful interactions between police and people affected by mental health conditions.
Officers who assist people in crisis need resources at their fingertips, Schott said. “Mental Health First Aid training gives (police) more resources (and)... tools to recognize signs and symptoms,” and teaches them to look at the bigger picture so as to properly contextualize a person’s actions, she said.
“I have anxiety and have dealt with a lot of this myself. And a lot of people just don’t get it until it’s happened to them,” said 39-year-old Heidi Stein.
The Holmen resident is the employee wellness coordinator at the La Crosse mayor’s office and said she calls police when a person suffering a mental health condition comes in.
Stein said taking this class gave her insight into what police have to deal with, and her “hope is to go away with just a lot of resources and more information to be able to help those people.”
Stein, whose husband is a firefighter, said the training should be offered to the fire department.
“I think this course would be awesome for firefighters because they’re getting calls and dealing with this all the time. I think that even employers (should) offer it to their employees. Being city employees, we deal with the public everyday,” Stein said. “People need to realize what the symptoms are of mental health and not be afraid to ask questions and break down that stigma.”
In the past two years, more than 600 people in La Crosse County have been trained in Mental Health First Aid, according to a Better Together. The organization set a goal of training at least 150 community members a year through 2022.
“We can all be more supportive of people we care about or (even) a stranger having a panic attack,” DiazGranados said.
“We’re thankful for the community support and involvement,” said Cory Brandl, a La Crosse police investigator and trainer, and while it almost seems like another full-time job, the training course plays a key role in “[reducing] stigma and misinformation around mental health.”
“I truly believe La Crosse is very pro-community, and we work together. So this is just one way that the La Crosse Police Department can take that proactive approach and say, ‘Hey, we’re part of this community that we serve and we want a better everybody,’” Schott said.
