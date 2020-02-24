La Crosse Police Department motorcycle and 18 other photos showing life in La Crosse in the 1920-30s
THE WAY IT WAS

La Crosse Police Department motorcycle and 18 other photos showing life in La Crosse in the 1920-30s

The Way it Was: La Crosse Police Department motorcycle

La Crosse Police officers John Tikal, left, and Perry Brown are shown with one of the department's motorcycles.

Pictured here in 1923 is one of the La Crosse Police Department’s Harley-Davidson motorcycles, shown outside of the jail, then located on Zeisler Street.

Because of the increase in motorized traffic on La Crosse’s city streets, Police Chief John Webber instituted the Motorcycle Patrol in 1909. The La Crosse Police Department was founded by the City Council in 1870, 150 years ago.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

