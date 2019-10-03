A La Crosse Police Department program to integrate victim services into its domestic abuse response received a $450,000 federal grant this week.
The Domestic Abuse Response Team, known as DART, has been around since 1999 as a way to provide early intervention services for families.
“Our philosophy in DART is integration, not collaboration,” Lt. Tim O’Neill said.
Thanks in part to the federal Improving Criminal Justice Responses program, the police department is able to have an in-house victim’s coordinator to help address the more than 2,000 domestic incidents the police department sees each year.
“She works in our house with us, receives the same information and is able to react to victims as we do,” O’Neill said.
Each domestic incident is evaluated for potential follow-up actions, which can include assigning a DART officer and advocate to the victim, if they agree.
The goal is to prevent repeated episodes of domestic violence to the same location, provide early intervention, improve relationships and focus on specific problem areas.
“Our job is basically to reduce the amount of violence happening in that victim’s life by insulating that victim from the perpetrator or perpetrators,” O’Neill said.
The grant will help fund the victim coordinator and investigator positions for three years, helping to keep the successful program going and growing to create responses that people haven’t thought of yet.
“We’ve always been on the front line, the tip of the spear, and we want to stay there,” O’Neill said.
The program has been recognized by the Wisconsin Attorney General and Virginia Center for Innovative Policing as an innovative response to domestic violence.
DART is a partnership that includes: New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers; the La Crosse Police Department; the La Crosse County Circuit Court Judges; the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office; La Crosse County Family Court Services; La Crosse County Justice Support Services; and the Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency.
