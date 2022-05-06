La Crosse Police Department to receive 25 first responder bags

The La Crosse Police Department will receive 25 first responder bags as part of the REACH-A-Child program, thanks to a $7,500 grant from the AT&T Foundation and a $1,500 contribution from Kwik Trip.

Representatives from REACH-A-Child, AT&T and Kwik Trip will deliver the bags to the La Crosse Police Department on Monday.

The program provides local sheriffs, police, EMTs and fire departments with First Responder REACH BAGs that contain a variety of children’s books given to children at the scene of an accident, house fire or other crisis. The goal is to redirect the children’s attention from the crisis at hand, allowing them to experience an educational escape from their fears.

Each REACH BAG contains 15 books and 15 drawstring backpacks that are given out to children, one book and backpack at a time. The La Crosse Police Department will also receive 250 new children’s books to help replenish REACH BAGs and to support upcoming community events hosted by the Police Department.

The $7,500 AT&T Foundation grant is part of AT&T’s philanthropic giving efforts to support our local communities. We invest our company’s resources and knowledge to advance access to education and training, improve lives, and strengthen the communities in which we live and work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0