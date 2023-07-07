One of the La Crosse Police Department's K-9 units has died unexpectedly.

The department announced Friday that Thor died July 4 after complications from internal bleeding. The dog partnered with La Crosse police officer Dakota Jelinski

According to a department press release, Thor wasn't feeling well last week and was taken for a veterinary visit. Thor was diagnosed with a mass in his stomach, which was believed to be internal bleeding.

Thor, accompanied by Jelinski, was transported to University of Wisconsin-Madison Veterinary Clinic, where he had a mass removed from his spleen. The surgery was described as a success, but the dog's recovery lagged, and it died with Jelinski by its side.

"We extend a thank you to Thompson’s Animal Clinic who was instrumental in providing care throughout his service and in the final days," the press release states. "We also extend a thank you to UW-Madison Vet Clinic for their immediate care and support they gave to K9 Thor."

Thor was a German shepherd who was born Nov. 15, 2015, in the Czech Republic. After 12 weeks of training, Thor joined Jelinski on patrol in December 2018. Thor had over 500 deployments during his career.

The death of Thor leaves the department with four K-9s — three German shepherds and one labrador — that perform traditional police work. The department also has labradoodle that functions as a therapy dog.