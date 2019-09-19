The La Crosse police union is looking for support for one of its furry partners after the La Crosse Police Department announced the early retirement of police dog Zaback earlier this week.
Zaback will retire because to a spinal injury to the home of his handler, officer Trenton Bowe, after six years as a dual-purpose dog for the department.
Zaback injured his back during a public demonstration July 23. According to the department, Zaback had trouble controlling his back legs in the days following the demonstration and put on bed rest.
After monitoring the injury for weeks and seeing no improvements, the 7-year-old German shepherd was taken to the University of Wisconsin Madison for an MRI that revealed he had fluid in his spinal canal and a compressed vertebra.
On Sept. 11, Zaback had surgery to alleviate the pressure and help him regain control of his back legs. Despite the surgery, veterinarians at UW-Madison and Thompson Animal Medical Center believe the dog won’t be able to return to full patrol duties.
The La Crosse Professional Police Non-Supervisory Association is asking for donations through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/healing-help-for-k9-zaback to help pay for Zaback’s surgery to get back on his paws and enjoy his retirement.
The La Crosse Police K9 Program is funded by donations from community members.
