La Crosse Police identify victim found in Black River

  • Updated
The La Crosse Police Department has identified the individual recovered from Black River Wednesday afternoon.

Dayton K. Anderson-Teece

The La Crosse Police Department identified Dayton K. Anderson-Teece, in a photo provided by the department, as the victim found Wednesday in Black River.  

At 3:47 p.m. Feb. 23, police and the La Crosse Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 518 Logan St., where a single set of footprints was visible on the ice.

According to a release on the police department's webpage, the footprints went around boat houses but did not return back to the shore. A deceased individual was recovered from the water near the footprints. 

On Thursday afternoon, police identified the victim as Dayton K. Anderson-Teece, age 27.  The Department expressed its condolences to the family and friends of Dayton. A city of residence for Anderson-Teece was not shared. 

The investigation is ongoing and people with information pertaining to it are asked to call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575 or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS; online at www.p3tips.com/459; or via the Crime Stoppers App.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Police seek info on missing man, A5

