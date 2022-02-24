La Crosse Police identify victim found in Black River

The La Crosse Police Department has identified the individual recovered from Black River Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:47 p.m. Feb. 23, police and the La Crosse Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 518 Logan St., where a single set of footprints was visible on the ice.

According to a release on the police department's webpage, the footprints went around boat houses but did not return back to the shore. A deceased individual was recovered from the water near the footprints.

On Thursday afternoon, police identified the victim as Dayton K. Anderson-Teece, age 27. The Department expressed its condolences to the family and friends of Dayton. A city of residence for Anderson-Teece was not shared.

The investigation is ongoing and people with information pertaining to it are asked to call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575 or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS; online at www.p3tips.com/459; or via the Crime Stoppers App.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.