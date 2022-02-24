 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse police issue update on missing person

Hamud Faal

Faal

The La Crosse Police Department has issued an update on the investigation of missing person Hamud Faal.

Faal was first reported missing by his family Feb. 21. Police have since learned that Hamud was last seen during the overnight hours of Feb. 20 walking alone southbound on Front Street just north of Jay Street.

Anyone who lives or works in the area and is aware of video/camera systems is asked to check if any video of Hamud exists. They are also asked to check garages, storage areas and properties for any sign of Hamud.

Hamud’s family, UW-La Crosse Student Life and the La Crosse Police Department continue to cooperate in the search for Hamud.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 608-782-7575. You can also report Hamud’s whereabouts anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

