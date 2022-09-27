 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse police launch 'At Your Best At Oktoberfest' safety initiative

"At Your Best At Oktoberfest” button

The La Crosse Police Department has launched an “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety Page online.

"We want all community members and visitors to have a safe and enjoyable Oktoberfest Celebration," the department writes. "We are asking area businesses and organizations to partner with us and spread the word."

The department said there will be “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” safety posters throughout downtown, on campus and along the parade route. On the poster is a QR Code which will take you to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.

"As part of this safety initiative, we have brought back, for a limited time, the LCPD Oktoberfest button (I’m at my best at Oktoberfest.) It has been years since members of the department have had the opportunity to engage with community members by handing out the iconic buttons," the department writes.

These limited-edition buttons will be handed out during the Maple Leaf Parade.

Officers will also hand out business size cards with the same QR code for all community members to have access to the safety page information.

The page can be found www.cityoflacrosse.org, off the police department page 

Fest-goers dance before the tapping of the Golden Keg on Friday, Oct. 1, the official start of the 60th Oktoberfest celebration in La Crosse.

Fest-goers do the polka ahead on day two of La Crosse's 60th Oktoberfest.
