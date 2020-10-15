La Crosse police make record fentanyl bust

Three people were arrested in La Crosse after the La Crosse Police Department made its second major fentanyl bust in less than two months.

Police arrested Jesse J. Stringer, 33, La Crosse, and Jerrad A. Simms, 35, and Caprice Washington, 43, both of Park View, Illinois, on Tuesday.

Police reported seizing 454.3 grams of fentanyl, which it describes as "the largest fentanyl seizure in La Crosse County." It's more than three times the amount of fentanyl seized by La Crosse police during a pair of August drug busts.

The bust occurred at Stringer's 1905 Miller St. address. According to police, Stringer left the residence and drove away before police pursued him and conducted a traffic stop. As Stringer was taken into custody, the police department's emergency response team executed a “knock and announce” warrant at Stringer’s residence. The apartment was occupied by Washington and Simms, who attempted to flee by jumping through a window. Both were taken into custody with the help of a K9 unit.

Police conducted a search of the apartment. In addition to the fentanyl, police reportedly found 34.6 grams of cocaine and 439 grams of marijuana. Investigators also recovered a loaded .380 pistol and $15,600 in cash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}