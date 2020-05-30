La Crosse police, mayor decry killing of George Floyd, thank local protesters for civility

After a "peaceful protest" Friday evening in Riverside Park, the La Crosse Police Department, in tandem with Mayor Tim Kabat, released a statement about the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after an officer knelt forcefully on his neck.
The incident, believed to be racially motivated, resulted in the arrest of officer Derek Chauvin and led to nationwide protests, including mobs and arson in Minneapolis. The La Crosse protest remained civil, with participants holding signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and chanting for justice.
In response, Mayor Tim Kabat and Police Chief Shawn Kudron issued a statement saying their thoughts are with the Floyd family and those impacted by his death, and expressing their appreciation for the organizers and participants of the La Crosse rally for their "peaceful behavior."
"We look forward to working with other event organizers to make sure their voices are heard and they and the La Crosse community stay safe," the statement said.
The missive also touched on the position and responsibilities of police, noting they were "appalled and deeply saddened" that Floyd "senselessly lost his life to the actions and inactions of police officers. Once again, our nation is struggling to understand why an African American citizen lost his life at the hands of those who were sworn to protect the community."
The La Crosse Police Department’s mission "is to be leaders in providing a safe and vibrant community...our officers dedicate themselves to treat every member of the La Crosse community with dignity and respect. We have worked hard at developing strong relationships with all of our citizens, but we know we can do better."
Kabat and Kudron expressed their understanding that "Mr. Floyd’s death will cause people to question their faith and trust in those who are sworn to protect them" and that citizens are feeling anger, hurt and sadness.
"We want to assure the La Crosse community that the La Crosse Police Department is committed to engaging with you and building relationships to break down trust gaps by providing quality service and protection," the statement continued. "The bedrock of quality policing in any community is public trust. A police department achieves public trust through integrity, transparency and high ethical behavior. Quality policing serves a very important role in all communities across our great nation, but senseless deaths at the hands of the police need to stop."
Another local rally in Floyd's honor was scheduled to occur Saturday evening in Powell Park.
