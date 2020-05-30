La Crosse police, mayor decry killing of George Floyd, thank local protesters for civility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a "peaceful protest" Friday evening in Riverside Park, the La Crosse Police Department, in tandem with Mayor Tim Kabat, released a statement about the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after an officer knelt forcefully on his neck.

The incident, believed to be racially motivated, resulted in the arrest of officer Derek Chauvin and led to nationwide protests, including mobs and arson in Minneapolis. The La Crosse protest remained civil, with participants holding signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and chanting for justice.

In response, Mayor Tim Kabat and Police Chief Shawn Kudron issued a statement saying their thoughts are with the Floyd family and those impacted by his death, and expressing their appreciation for the organizers and participants of the La Crosse rally for their "peaceful behavior."

"We look forward to working with other event organizers to make sure their voices are heard and they and the La Crosse community stay safe," the statement said.