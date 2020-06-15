La Crosse police officer tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 after possible contact on the job, the department announced Monday.

This past week, a La Crosse police officer experienced mild symptoms associated with COVID-19, which led him to seek medical attention and testing, according to the La Crosse Police Department. The results Sunday confirmed he was positive for the coronavirus.

The La Crosse Police Department is following the city quarantine protocols and cooperating with the La Crosse County Health Department’s contact tracing efforts to identify others who may have been exposed.

Department leaders suspect the officer may have been exposed while working due to a claim made by person he had close contact with.

"The La Crosse Police Department wants to reassure the public that we are taking precautions to ensure both the public’s and our employees’ safety. We are performing regular sanitation of our squads and equipment," according to the department statement. "Our staff are equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment to do their jobs and interact with our community."