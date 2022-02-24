La Crosse Police recover body from Black River

A body was recovered from Black River Wednesday afternoon, the La Crosse Police Department confirmed.

At 3:47 p.m. Feb. 23, police and the La Crosse Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 518 Logan St., where a single set of footprints was visible on the ice. According to a release on the police department's webpage, the footprints went around boat houses but did not return back to the shore. A deceased individual was recovered from the water near the footprints.

The police department stated it was working to identify the individual, and no details such as gender or age range have been shared. However, police did confirm the body was not that of Hamud Faal, who was reported missing earlier this week. Faal was last seen at 3:37 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 on Front and Second streets. Faal is 25 years old and 6'2 and 175 pounds.

Both incidents are active and open investigations. Individuals with information relating to either are asked to call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575 or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS; online at https://www.p3tips.com/459; or via the Crime Stoppers App.

