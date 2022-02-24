 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse Police recover body from Black River

  • Updated
  • 0

A body was recovered from Black River Wednesday afternoon, the La Crosse Police Department confirmed.

At 3:47 p.m. Feb. 23, police and the La Crosse Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 518 Logan St., where a single set of footprints was visible on the ice. According to a release on the police department's webpage, the footprints went around boat houses but did not return back to the shore. A deceased individual was recovered from the water near the footprints. 

The police department stated it was working to identify the individual, and no details such as gender or age range have been shared. However, police did confirm the body was not that of Hamud Faal, who was reported missing earlier this week. Faal was last seen at 3:37 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 on Front and Second streets. Faal is 25 years old and 6'2 and 175 pounds.

Both incidents are active and open investigations. Individuals with information relating to either are asked to call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575 or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS; online at https://www.p3tips.com/459; or via the Crime Stoppers App.

People are also reading…

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

They grow up so fast! This baby orangutan is so adorable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News