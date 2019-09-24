{{featured_button_text}}
Map: Third Street Aid Station returns for Oktoberfest

La Crosse police will set up an aid station for Oktoberfest in the Subway parking lot on Third and Pearl streets for the 12th year running.

The aid station will be open and ready to serve the community overnight from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. both Friday and Saturday into early Sunday morning.

The mission of the aid station is "to create a friendly environment where professionals can assist others in need and help provide a safe and uneventful weekend in our community," according to the La Crosse Police Department.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

LSE tax-payer

Will they be treating the people with broken or sprained legs or ankles form falling into all the pot holes????

