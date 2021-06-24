La Crosse police to step up speed enforcement

La Crosse police want motorists to watch their speed in residential areas.

The La Crosse Police Department announced on its Facebook page earlier this week that it's increasing traffic/speed enforcement in several residential neighborhoods, including the area where Main Street transitions into Bliss Road.

Sgt. Cory Brandl said maintaining a safe speed is important during the summer, when more pedestrians and bicyclists are sharing residential streets.

"When people are out and about, it's important that drivers be more aware," Brandl said.

Brandl said the enforcement emphasis comes in response to community members sharing concerns about speeding motorists. He said Bliss Road can be a particular challenge because of its hilly, winding route. He said the bottom of the hill on Bliss Road poses a particular concern due to its popularity with people who want to get outside and exercise. He said the area has experienced several recent crashes.

"There are more pedestrians and bicyclists on that road, and it comes up as one of the more concerning ones," Brandl said. "We remind motorists to keep distractions to a minimum and drive with patience."

Brandl also urged pedestrians to maintain awareness.