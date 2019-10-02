La Crosse pool attendance on the decline

The city of La Crosse saw significant decline in pool attendance during the past decade, well before the decision to remodel Veterans Memorial Pool was made.
Overall, public pool attendance in the city of La Crosse dropped from 54,436 visits among all three locations in 2012 to 25,486 visits in 2019.
Erickson Pool, located on the South Side of the city, is the most popular destination of the three public water recreation facilities, but attendance dropped from 28,070 visits in a season in 2012 to 17,764 visits in 2019.
Veterans Memorial Pool, located near University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus, is the least populated of the three. In 2012, the pool saw 14,276 visitors but that number dropped to 5,864 visits in 2015, the year before it closed for remodeling. It was open for 29 days during the 2019 season and saw 2,243 visits during that time.
“We try to bring new and refreshing events and activities to the pool each year to keep the people visiting,” said Leah Burns, the city of La Crosse outdoor recreation coordinator. Those activities include military appreciation day for veterans and their families, Father’s Day events, as well as Flick ‘n’ Float – a family friendly movie night – among others.
The pools also offer swim lessons, water aerobics and Zumba, which Burns said have been very popular. The parks department is hoping to expand that programming to Veterans Memorial Pool in the coming years.
“That will help us out quite a bit” as far as attendance is concerned, Burns said. The 2019 pool season got off to a slow start with bad weather in June, and the department wasn’t on track to meet its goal for June, but nicer weather in July and August helped department to rebound.
Before closure of Veterans Memorial, the city underwent an exploratory process to determine how much it would cost to perform maintenance and repairs on the pool without closing it, compared to the cost to completely remodel the facility, Burns said. The neighborhood and Veterans Memorial Pool campaign were big supporters of this project and raised $500,000 to see it completed, she said.
Ultimately, the city decided the best decision would be to close the pool with the hope of reopening a new facility in the same location. That city-center location, Burns said, is an important asset to the city.
“It’s very centrally-located. Anyone living nearby wouldn’t have to cross too many busy roads to get to the pool,” she said. “That was very appealing for that community that resides in that area.”
Since the construction of Veterans Memorial Pool in 1938, $154,500 was spent to upgrade, retrofit or repair the facility before the 2015-2019 construction project.
The amount of revenue generated by the public pools fluctuates, depending on the number of visits per year, and that number depends on the weather. And the funds collected from pool visits and memberships is put into the city’s general fund.
The 2019 revenue goal for Erickson Pool was $45,000, and the goal for the North Side pool was $14,000, but Veterans Memorial Pool wasn’t given a goal for this past season due to its status as newly reopened, Burns said.
They’ll shoot for roughly $15,000 for Veterans Memorial pool in the 2020 season. Revenue is generated from pool memberships as well as concessions.
Despite lower attendance, the pools exceeded their accumulative revenue goal by roughly $6,000, Burns said.
Funds generated from concession sales at each pool goes directly into the pool operating budget. Those funds help to pay for improvements or repairs as well as pool equipment, year to year.
Burns said she was way above her budget in 2019 because the city was working to furnish Veterans Memorial Pool, but her budget usually includes staff for $115,000 and equipment for $5,000 annually among other expenses.
“I don’t know if pools are ever really supposed to make money,” Burns said. “They’re more of a community service to an area. We pride ourselves more on teaching kids how to swim and allowing people to build those relationships, to get outside to be healthy to exercise.”
“It’s important that we keep our rates affordable for families,” she said.
