La Crosse prepares for economic boost coming with state track meet crowds next week

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the 2020 WIAA track and field championships to a halt, but the event returns this week to La Crosse for the 30th year.
Since 1990, the meet has been held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, drawing in thousands of athletes and spectators from across the state, an economic boon for the area.
While coronavirus cases have dropped significantly following the vaccine rollout, the event is being modified as a precaution, with one division competing each day June 24-26. In previous years, the event spanned only two days. Around 1,000 athletes will compete each day, and spectator attendance will be capped at 5,500 per day.
Still, over 20,000 people are expected to funnel into the city and surrounding communities for the event, bringing in around $2 million in tourism, and businesses are preparing for the crowds.
"Many Downtown Mainstreet businesses are offering discount specials to the attendees and participants from the state track meet. This is done to encourage people staying, shopping and dining in La Crosse while they are here," said Terry Bauer, director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc.
The event signals the strong return of tourism for the area, officials said.
"We're thrilled to see tourism bouncing back as quickly as it is," said A.J. Frels with Explore La Crosse, saying the track meet is "huge" for the community.
The tourism bureau is working as a liaison between WIAA event coordinators and area businesses and community members, letting them know when to expect rushes in business, encouraging them to put welcome signs on their marquees and more.
Jeremiah Burish, Explore La Crosse's director of sports sales, works directly with the WIAA to discuss details about the event.
"This year we've done our best to stay in constant communication," Burish said, especially given the schedule changes and other pandemic adaptations, saying it's the goal to make visitors feel at home.
Hotels are already receiving good business leading up to the meet, officials said, and businesses of all shapes and sizes can expect to see a boost. Tourism is expected to increase in surrounding areas from Tomah to La Crescent.
"Everything from Rudy's to fine dining restaurants will see a lot of activity," Frels said.
It's hard to tell what impact the additional day for the tournament will do to tourism, officials said, since the same amount of people are expected to visit, just spread out across more time.
But because each day of the event will host its own division, Burish noted that the fewer people trying to get hotel rooms on the same nights could help keep some dollars in La Crosse where spectators would historically find lodging in outside communities because of demand.
"There's an opportunity to be just as good, if not better, than the previous years," Burish said.
The track meet comes just a few months after La Crosse was chosen to host part of the WIAA state basketball tournaments amid the pandemic, sparking optimism about the area's promotion to the rest of the state.
"It means a lot to the community, it means a lot for economic impact," Frels said. "It's a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase this region, this part of the state, to many folks that may have never been here before."
Currently, construction is ongoing on UW-L's new fieldhouse, and a few nearby roads are closed for maintenance, reducing some neighborhood curbside parking options.
UW-L is selling parking permits in advance at bit.ly/35w8cjN, or the day of for $8 per car or $15 per bus. Spectator parking is available in lots R-1, R-2, R-3, R-8, C-7, C-12, C-14 or the parking ramp.
For more information on attending the meet, visit uwlax.edu/wiaa/. For more information on things to do between races, visit ExploreLaCrosse.com.