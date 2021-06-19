La Crosse prepares for economic boost coming with state track meet crowds next week

The tourism bureau is working as a liaison between WIAA event coordinators and area businesses and community members, letting them know when to expect rushes in business, encouraging them to put welcome signs on their marquees and more.

Jeremiah Burish, Explore La Crosse's director of sports sales, works directly with the WIAA to discuss details about the event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This year we've done our best to stay in constant communication," Burish said, especially given the schedule changes and other pandemic adaptations, saying it's the goal to make visitors feel at home.

Hotels are already receiving good business leading up to the meet, officials said, and businesses of all shapes and sizes can expect to see a boost. Tourism is expected to increase in surrounding areas from Tomah to La Crescent.

"Everything from Rudy's to fine dining restaurants will see a lot of activity," Frels said.

It's hard to tell what impact the additional day for the tournament will do to tourism, officials said, since the same amount of people are expected to visit, just spread out across more time.