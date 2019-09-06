The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection will kick off La Crosse Pride 2019 this weekend, encouraging acceptance and celebrating inclusivity.
The annual weeklong festival will feature old favorites, including the crowd-pleasing drag show, as well as three new activities including a history walking tour, community day and open house and an emergency kit building and planning session.
“We have expanded our Pride Week offerings to create a more inclusive festival for LGBTQIA+ community members and families,” said Alesha Schandelmeier, executive director for The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection. “It is our hope that these additions, as well as our recurring festivities, will bring in more queer people and their allies, especially from our more rural communities that we serve.”
Festivities begin today with Pride in the Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the north side of Riverside Park. The free family event will feature LGBTQ+ affirming vendors and organizations and information on local services, as well as a 1 p.m. LGBTQ+ history walking tour hosted by the La Crosse Public Library and featuring Hear, Here and archive stories centered on the history of the local queer community.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, a family friendly, alcohol-free picnic will be held on the north end of Copeland Park, with attendees encouraged to bring a small dish or snack to share. On Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., community members are invited to tour the expanded and renovated The Center facility at 230 S. Sixth St. Donations will be collected for the WAFER mobile food pantry and Hamilton Helping Hands Free Little Pantry.
A screening of "The Birdcage," a 1996 film starring Robin Williams as a gay Miami drag club owner and Nathan Lane as his partner, will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Cavalier Theater and Lounge, 118 Fifth Ave. N.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Center, officials from the La Crosse County Health Department will discuss emergency preparation and help individuals and families compile kits and establish safety plans.
Pride week will commence with the "So You Think You Can Drag" show at 8 p.m. at the La Crosse Center. A fundraiser for The Center, the show will be hosted by Allota Shots and Tammy Whynott-Breeze and honor Mr. and Miss Pride, Lance Luster and Cendel Clyde. Tickets cost $20 to $40 and are available at the La Crosse Center Box office or Ticketmaster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.