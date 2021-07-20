La Crosse priest resigns post in U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops amid allegations

Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill, a priest of the Diocese of La Crosse, has announced his resignation as General Secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The resignation came after the USCCB "became aware of impending media reports alleging possible improper behavior by Msgr. Burrill," said Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles.

In a July 20 memo to bishops, Archbishop Gomez said he had accepted Burrill's resignation, effective immediately.

"What was shared with us did not include allegations of misconduct with minors. However, in order to avoid becoming a distraction to the operations and ongoing work of the conference, Monsignor has resigned," the archbishop said.

Reports came from The Pillar, a Catholic news site, that said it found evidence the priest engaged in serial sexual misconduct.

An analysis of app data signals correlated to Burrill’s mobile device shows the priest also visited gay bars and private residences while using a location-based hookup app in numerous cities from 2018 to 2020, even while traveling on assignment for the U.S. bishops’ conference, The Pillar reported.