The La Crosse Mayor’s Home Energy Challenge shined a spotlight on the city and earned it the Focus on Energy 2019 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award after it doubled the number of home projects completed last year compared to the year before.
La Crosse is one of 18 winners of the award, which was announced Monday.
“We’re very proud of that program. It combined a couple of our goals. We were really trying to encourage greater energy efficiency with our homeowners and we heard a lot of interest,” Mayor Tim Kabat said.
The program was launched in September to encourage property owners to make their homes more energy efficient and encourage neighborhood revitalization.
The city partnered with Xcel Energy and Focus on Energy, building off of existing incentives to encourage more people to reinvest in their properties and reduce their carbon footprint.
Through the joint partnership, customers were eligible to receive up to $4,100 in financial incentives and bonuses offered by the three partners: a maximum Focus on Energy incentive of $2,250, a maximum 60% match of incentives by Xcel Energy, and an additional $500 provided by the city.
The program moved forward after only 13 people completed projects in 2017. Twenty-nine homeowners have contracted to complete improvements after the challenge, and 138 homeowners have completed assessments to tell them where improvements can be made.
Unfortunately, the initial goal of 100 projects in 100 days fell short, mostly because there wasn’t enough time to go through the process.
“We learned a little bit there of getting more contractors geared up and certified, but it still was an outstanding success,” Kabat said.
Focus on Energy, the Wisconsin utilities’ statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program, praised the winners for their dedication to reducing energy consumption.
“We’re extremely excited to congratulate each of this year’s winners for their commitment to reducing energy waste,” said Erinn Monroe-Nye, Focus on Energy program director. “These recipients are among the many Wisconsin businesses, school districts and local municipalities proving Wisconsin is in for energy efficiency. They’re making smart energy decisions that lower operating costs, while making the state’s economy more globally competitive.”
