La Crosse prosecutor named Clark County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers appointed La Crosse County assistant district attorney Melissa Inlow as the new Clark County District Attorney.

Inlow has been a criminal prosecutor for over a decade.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the governor's office, she has extensive experience prosecuting white collar crimes and sensitive victim crimes. Additionally, she is a judge advocate in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

“Melissa Inlow has a deep commitment to justice and a long history of service to her community. She possesses great strength and great compassion, a perfect combination for a successful district attorney. Her experience and dedication will serve Clark County well,” Evers said.

Evers’ appointment of Inlow fills a vacancy created by the resignation of District Attorney Kerra Stumbris on October 27, 2019. Inlow will fill the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2021.

“I was pleased to learn of Melissa Inlow’s appointment as the District Attorney for Clark County,” said former Clark County District Attorney Kerra Stumbris. “She is an experienced and dedicated prosecutor, who is well-regarded both personally and professionally. Melissa is a great fit for Clark County as a whole and will serve its citizens well as their next district attorney.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.