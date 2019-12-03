La Crosse prosecutor named Clark County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers appointed La Crosse County assistant district attorney Melissa Inlow as the new Clark County District Attorney.
Inlow has been a criminal prosecutor for over a decade.
According to the governor's office, she has extensive experience prosecuting white collar crimes and sensitive victim crimes. Additionally, she is a judge advocate in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
“Melissa Inlow has a deep commitment to justice and a long history of service to her community. She possesses great strength and great compassion, a perfect combination for a successful district attorney. Her experience and dedication will serve Clark County well,” Evers said.
Evers’ appointment of Inlow fills a vacancy created by the resignation of District Attorney Kerra Stumbris on October 27, 2019. Inlow will fill the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2021.
“I was pleased to learn of Melissa Inlow’s appointment as the District Attorney for Clark County,” said former Clark County District Attorney Kerra Stumbris. “She is an experienced and dedicated prosecutor, who is well-regarded both personally and professionally. Melissa is a great fit for Clark County as a whole and will serve its citizens well as their next district attorney.”