La Crosse protests for second night, mayor's wife pepper sprayed

Anybody's backyard

Chants rang throughout the group of protestors, repeating George Floyd's name and shouting things like "hands up, don't shoot."

The killing of Floyd in Minneapolis last week was said to be racially motivated and erupted protests and riots in the city through the weekend, as officials called in armed forces to contain the events.

And though the tragic event happened two and a half hours from La Crosse, members of the community said they feel the pain of it, even here.

"Obviously it shows that it doesn't have to happen in your own backyard for you to feel some type of emotion. Remorse, anger, sad or whatever you feel for you to act out on it," Sam said.

"The fact that we're here in La Crosse, two and a half hours, still protesting something that's not happening in our own neighborhood is beautiful in itself," he said.

"Seeing a lot of people come together at a time like this, it's a really big thing," said Paris Moore. "Especially for our La Crosse community. Especially with all the diversity here."