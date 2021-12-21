La Crosse Public Education Foundation selects new executive director

The La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF) Board of Directors has announced that Nell Saunders-Scott has been selected as the organization's new executive director.

Saunders-Scott most recently served as the fund development director at The Parenting Place in La Crosse.

She brings a breadth and depth of experience in fundraising and nonprofit work to her new role and a passion for a strong and equitable education for all.

“Nell’s skillset, personal style, educational background, and past job experiences impressed the LPEF Search Committee and galvanized our belief that she is a wonderful choice to lead our growing nonprofit organization,” said incoming LPEF board president Dr. Tom Thompson. “We are very excited to introduce her to the La Crosse Schools staff and our community.”

Saunders-Scott and her husband David have lived in La Crosse for 10 years and are parents of two children in the School District of La Crosse, where she serves as a member of the District-Wide Parent Committee.

“Strong public schools are vital to the well-being of our community,” said Saunders-Scott. “I’m honored to be joining the LPEF’s board, staff, and supporters in working to provide excellent educational opportunities for all students throughout the School District of La Crosse.”

Saunders-Scott starts her new full-time position with the LPEF on Jan. 6.

