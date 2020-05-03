La Crosse Public Education Foundation's 'Thank-a-Teacher' program goes virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The La Crosse Public Education Foundation will host its annual "Thank-a-Teacher" celebration online this year, recognizing the efforts of teachers, administrators, support staff, cooks and others throughout National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8.

The foundation encourages students and parents to create posters or drawings as a message of thanks to their favorite teacher or another school employee, which may then be shared via the foundation's Facebook page or Twitter page.

In the comments of these posts, post a picture of participating students and their poster or picture, list the school name and recognized school employee, as well as the student's name and grade. A copy of the photo will be sent to the staff member being honored.

When school resumes, the foundation will again host a special day to deliver treats of fruit and doughnuts to teachers, teaching assistants, food service staff, custodians, administrative assistants, nurses, principals and other staff.

