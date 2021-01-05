 Skip to main content
La Crosse Public Library announces changes to hours and services
La Crosse Public Library announces changes to hours and services

COVID-library

Every other public computer station is marked with a “do not use” message Friday at the main branch of the La Crosse Public Library to promote social distancing among visitors.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The La Crosse Public Library is modifying its hours and some services for 2021, applicable to Main Library as of this week.

The Main Library will now be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and closed Sundays. Patrons will have access to computer, printing and fax services during these times. The new schedule adds 12 services hours each week, including expanded hours on Saturday. Hours may change after the first quarter of 2021.

The North and South Community Libraries remain closed at this time with the exception of Wi-Fi access, which is available at the Main, North and South locations from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Per the La Crosse County Health Department and limited occupancy recommendations, at present Main Library patrons will not be able to physically browse the collection. Only staff will have access to collections. Patrons may continue to request materials and will receive electronic or phone notification that their items are available.

Requested materials or holds can be picked up at the circulation desk inside the library, or patrons can schedule curbside service by calling 608-789-7167 and providing their name, library card or ID. The drop box outside the South entrance will be open 24 hours a day for the convenience of patrons to return materials.

All staff and visitors are required to wear a mask or face-covering that covers the mouth and nose when inside a city of La Crosse building, including the Library. Patrons are asked stay home if they are ill or experiencing symptoms.

The library also offers digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, audiobooks and movies. For more information, visit https://www.lacrosselibrary.org/ or call 608-789-7100.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

