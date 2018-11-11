The La Crosse Public Library Archives has issued a correction for the caption on the Nov. 5 "The Way it Was" photo, loaned by American Legion Post 52:
"It has also come to light that Sgt. Roy Vingers was not the first La Crosse area casualty during World War I, but his death was among the first few to be reported killed in action. From what the Archives can determine, five other soldiers predeceased Vingers in action overseas, and a few others died from disease or accidents. Among them were Alek John Berg, Domenico Cerio, John Fuchs, Arthur Anthony Hahn, George Leisgang, Frank Niebalski, Frank Oles, Douglas Outcault, James Daniel Parce, Bernard Schmitz, William Thompson and William Weigert."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.