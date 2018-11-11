Try 1 month for 99¢

The La Crosse Public Library Archives has issued a correction for the caption on the Nov. 5 "The Way it Was" photo, loaned by American Legion Post 52:

"It has also come to light that Sgt. Roy Vingers was not the first La Crosse area casualty during World War I, but his death was among the first few to be reported killed in action. From what the Archives can determine, five other soldiers predeceased Vingers in action overseas, and a few others died from disease or accidents. Among them were Alek John Berg, Domenico Cerio, John Fuchs, Arthur Anthony Hahn, George Leisgang, Frank Niebalski, Frank Oles, Douglas Outcault, James Daniel Parce, Bernard Schmitz, William Thompson and William Weigert."

