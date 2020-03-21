La Crosse Public Library asks public to share their thoughts on pandemic's impact

The La Crosse Public Library Archives staff is looking for community members to share their stories about how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting them.

The archives staff wants to know: How has your life changed? What precautions are you taking? How are you coping?

The survey is meant to act as a journal entry. You can also answer as many or as few of the survey questions as you wish and may remain anonymous.

The archives staff also ask community members to consider keeping diaries and journals, which are documents that can last into the future and be added to the historical record later if you wish.

