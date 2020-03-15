La Crosse Public Library closed March 18 through April 13

Beginning Wednesday, all three locations of the La Crosse Public Library will be closed to the public. Current plans are to reopen April 14.
During this time, all book drops will be closed. Patrons are encouraged to keep materials that are due until the libraries reopen. Digital services will still be available during this time.
Wi-Fi at all three locations will still be available from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no password, just accept terms and conditions.
Library leadership is determining what services can be offered while the physical locations are closed, as well as what ways library staff can assist the community during this time.
Patrons are encouraged to check the library's website and Facebook page for updates.