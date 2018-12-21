After 15 years as head of La Crosse Public Library, Kelly Krieg-Sigman will retire June 30.
Krieg-Sigman, who came to La Crosse from the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein, Ill., notified library staff and Mayor Tim Kabat last week about her plans, in accordance with a city ordinance that requires department heads to give the city six-months notice before retiring.
In a message to library staff, Krieg-Sigman said, “This was -- and continues to be -- a very difficult decision, but one that I know is right for both the library and my family. I will do everything I can to make for the smoothest transition possible.”
Krieg-Sigman is announcing her retirement now to ensure that the library board and staff have adequate time to find a well-qualified replacement and to ensure a smooth succession to new library leadership.
Krieg-Sigman will continue to work with library directors as they move ahead with plans to look at options for transforming the South Community Library into a combined-use library and senior center as well as to re-evaluate how space is used at the Main Street Library.
Krieg-Sigman says she knows she can count on the library board of directors and staff to continue their excellent work and promises that the library will keep moving forward on their major projects.
When talking about the difficult decision to retire Krieg-Sigman said, “It’s time. As of my planned retirement date, I will have been running libraries for 34 years. I’m ready to hand off the baton. I’m looking forward to utilizing my knowledge, talents and abilities in a different way for a while.”
In addition to running the La Crosse library, Krieg-Sigman stars in the library’s Dark La Crosse Show, which shares stories of crimes from the Coulee Region’s past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.