La Crosse Public Library expands pick-up service to community branches

The La Crosse Public Library will expand curbside services Monday to the North and South community libraries.

New requests for scheduled curbside pickups at those locations can be placed online through the catalog at encore.wrlsweb.org. People can also call 608-789-7128 for youth materials and 608-789-7167 for all other materials.

Staff will be filling requests at the North Community Library 10 a.m. to noon Monday, 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon Friday. At the South Community Library, staff will be available 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Due to the high volume of requests, the library cannot offer same-day service. There will be longer delays for items coming from other locations.

People may drop off materials when picking up their holds. Visit lacrosselibrary.org for more information.

