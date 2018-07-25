An empty canister of Quaker Oats was transformed into a friendly robot Tuesday afternoon, aptly named “Oatmeal Container” by its young creator.
Asher Raven, 4, worked diligently on the foil-wrapped form during the Rocking Recycled Robots program at the La Crosse Public Library, attended by about three dozen kids and hosted by youth services librarian Dana Johnson.
Using an assortment of items brought in by library staff, including cereal boxes, paper towel tubes, yogurt cups and egg cartons, participants crafted their own version of an inanimate robot, though many had mechanical aspirations for their creations.
“I like when they talk to you,’” Asher said, noting his robot would also feed him oatmeal.
Sister Stella, 7, whose PopTart box-based robot boasted eye-lashed googly eyes and pipe cleaner arms, said her robot, Sarah, would ideally help her with homework, adding “Some robots help people. Like vacuums.”
The pair attend many library events with grandmother Jane Beissel, having previously made drawing machines with electric toothbrushes affixed to markers, and Beissel says the events are not only fun, they get the kids thinking, which Johnson strives for.
“It’s totally process-based art — they can see what speaks to them,” Johnson explained. “They’re problem-solving by coming up with their own plan instead of following a template — turning trash into techno-treasure.”
Judy Chen, 4, chose to embody a bit of herself in robot “Skylar,” affixing a tiny spoon to the yogurt lid mouth, representing her habit of sticking her tongue out. Dad Jin was equally enthusiastic, searching for pipe cleaners to serve as antennae.
Ten-year-old Adalene designed her robot with serving food in mind, giving it arms holding a serving tray while peeking over at the Holmen High School Thorobotics Team, who sent robot Odin across the room as kids gathered around to watch.
The team, which does demonstrations at local elementary schools, reached out to Johnson to add a little action to the program and promote STEAM, a rapidly growing educational approach involving critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and experiential learning.
Robotics is a time commitment, said team member Ethan Whiteaker, 15. About four hours a day in the six weeks leading up to the FIRST Robotics competition are dedicated to planning, building and executing the entry, with each student putting in 40 to 70 hours. Odin represented the Thorobotics Team in 2017, and Whiteaker hoped he would serve as an inspiration for both the recycled robot models and future endeavors.
“Doing these small projects is the first step,” Whiteaker said. “Robotics was one of the best choices I made going into high school.”
