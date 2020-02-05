You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse Public Library hosting program about gangsters
Author and researcher Chad Lewis will present "Wisconsin’s Gangster Past" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St.

The free program will include stories about John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, Al Scarface Capone and more.

No registration is required. 

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

