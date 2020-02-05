La Crosse Public Library hosting program about gangsters

Author and researcher Chad Lewis will present "Wisconsin’s Gangster Past" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St.
The free program will include stories about John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, Al Scarface Capone and more.
No registration is required.
