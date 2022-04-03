La Crosse Public Library hosts activities for National Library Week

This week, the La Crosse Public Library encourages all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs.

The La Crosse Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources that are available in person or from the comfort of home,

April 3-9 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources.

Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.

Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.

To celebrate, visit the La Crosse Public Library April 4-9. We’ll have special events, programs, and opportunities all week long to “Connect with Your Library!”

Tiny Art Show: Come check out our “Tiny Art Show,” on display all week, and vote for your favorites! We will be awarding a “People’s Choice” award gift card to each of the following age categories: 5-12, 13-18, and 19+.

Scavenger Hunt: Get to know your library by discovering new collections, exploring library spaces or completing tasks listed on the bingo sheet. Once you have 4 in a row, turn it in at any service desk for a prize!

Library Love Letters: Stop by any of our service desks and post a note sharing what your library means to you.

Creation Space Tour: Check out our newest space dedicated to creativity and collaboration! Take a tour of our Creation Space at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, then stay for our adult craft program at 10 p.m.

Banner Unveiling: Join us on Friday, April 8, at 3 p.m. as we unveil a new library banner, designed by UW-L student Breckin Sargeant, which will be added to our “Libraries are for Everyone” banner project outside the Main Street Library.

Book Sale: Stop by the Friends of the La Crosse Public Library 2-day book sale on Friday, April 8 (4 to 6 p.m.), and Saturday, April 9 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), as we wrap up our National Library Week festivities. All items are $1 or less.

Check out our events calendar to see our full program line up: https://www.lacrosselibrary.org/events/month/2022-04.

For more information, visit the library’s website at lacrosselibrary.org.

