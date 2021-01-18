 Skip to main content
La Crosse Public Library hosts grab & go bagged book sale
top story

La Crosse Public Library hosts grab & go bagged book sale

COVID-library

Every other public computer station is marked with a “do not use” message Friday at the main branch of the La Crosse Public Library to promote social distancing among visitors.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Need to stock up on reading materials? In lieu of an annual meeting, The Friends of the La Crosse Public Library are offering a Grab and Go Booksale on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The library has selected and pre-bagged gently used books. You can pick up a grab and go surprise bag for a suggested donation of $5.

Each bag will be labeled by genre for adult materials (mystery; romance; sci-fi, etc.) and by age for children (baby, pre-school, school age, etc.). Each bag has approximately eight items and is offered "as is.”

The sale will be held in the library's Main Hall and can only be accessed via the 9th Street entrance on the side of the Main Library. Be sure to wear your mask and practice social distancing. If possible, bring exact change.

There will be a limit of 10 customers at a time allowed into the Main Hall at a time. 

The proceeds from the Friends of the Library goes to support all library programs. 

