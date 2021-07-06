La Crosse Public Library increasing open hours

La Crosse Public Library director Shanneon Grant on Tuesday announced an increase in hours at the three branches, addressing the community in a letter:

"Public libraries have been evolving to meet the changing needs of their communities for decades, providing a spectrum of services and resources. The La Crosse Public Library is no exception. Throughout the pandemic, your library pivoted to continue providing access to materials, public computers and modified programs to maintain as many priority services as possible with the resources and personnel available to us.

"Like many others, in 2020 our city faced significant decreases in revenue resulting in budget cuts and the reduction of 15 library staff positions, as well as staff furloughs. The impacts of the pandemic have necessitated a continual evolution of our services and library hours.

"We feel fortunate to have been allocated a portion of that lost personnel budget in the second half of 2021 which gives us the opportunity to begin expanding our current service hours at all three library locations, beginning this week. We are excited to offer some of those hours at each of our North and South Community Libraries, providing 12 hours per week at each location. Additionally, our Main facility will stay open two more hours on Wednesday evenings.