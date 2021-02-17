La Crosse Public Library offering additional "Grab and Go" services

The La Crosse Public Library is now offering "Grab and Go" services in tandem with limited in-person open hours.
At present, patrons may for a brief period browse for materials and use computers in the facility, with occupancy limits based on community health metrics and guidelines.
All individuals must wear a face covering and physically distance while on the premises and are asked not to enter if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.
Grab and Go services include self pick up of held materials, which can be checked out at the circulation desk or self-check out. Returns should not be brought in the facility but rather deposited in the dropbox outside the South/parking lot entrance. All returned materials will be quarantined for 48 hours for sanitation purposes.
Computers, spaced apart, can now be used without appointment and are available for up to two hours per person, with the potential for staff to approve an additional hour dependent on availability. Individuals may bring their own laptops if they wish. Printing, copying and scanning services are available.
Youth reference and readers advisory services are available at the department desk or via phone at 608-789-7128 or email at yservicesstaff@lacrosselibrary.org.
The Archives and Local History department will continue to accept reference services requests via phone at 608-789-7136, email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org. or regular mail. Appointments can now be scheduled to use archival collections and reading room materials, limited to one visitor in the reading room at a time.
Adult Services will continue to accept reference services requests or one-on-one appointments via phone at 608-798-7145, email at refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org chat or regular mail. WIFI will be available for use outside the building from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week at all three La Crosse Public Library locations.
Patrons will be able to enter the building only through the South entrance, by the parking lot, and meeting rooms, seating areas and children's play spaces remain closed. The library continues to follow all recommended safety precautions, including distancing, masking, sanitation and occupancy caps.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.