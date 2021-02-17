La Crosse Public Library offering additional "Grab and Go" services

The La Crosse Public Library is now offering "Grab and Go" services in tandem with limited in-person open hours.

At present, patrons may for a brief period browse for materials and use computers in the facility, with occupancy limits based on community health metrics and guidelines.

All individuals must wear a face covering and physically distance while on the premises and are asked not to enter if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Grab and Go services include self pick up of held materials, which can be checked out at the circulation desk or self-check out. Returns should not be brought in the facility but rather deposited in the dropbox outside the South/parking lot entrance. All returned materials will be quarantined for 48 hours for sanitation purposes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Computers, spaced apart, can now be used without appointment and are available for up to two hours per person, with the potential for staff to approve an additional hour dependent on availability. Individuals may bring their own laptops if they wish. Printing, copying and scanning services are available.

Youth reference and readers advisory services are available at the department desk or via phone at 608-789-7128 or email at yservicesstaff@lacrosselibrary.org.