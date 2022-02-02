La Crosse Public Library to close main building for three weeks during renovation

The main branch of the La Crosse Public Library will be closed for three weeks to begin the building's much-anticipated renovation project, officials confirmed at a meeting Tuesday night.

The La Crosse Public Library Board of Trustees approved the change in operations to allow for crews to replace flooring and shelving in the Main Street library.

During that time, services will be shifted to the North and South Community Libraries, which will both be open for expanded hours.

"We're not closing down service, we're just moving it to the branches," library director Shanneon Grant said to the board.

The renovations and closure will take place beginning Saturday, Feb. 12, and the reopening date is expected to be Monday, March 7.

Library officials have been working closely to make sure services can still be accessed during the closure.

MTU has provided bus passes to help get patrons to and from the two branch libraries, and staff has been working with the city's homeless coordinator and other agencies to support unhoused patrons.

Free Wi-Fi will be available outside of all three libraries from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. during construction, and all online resources will remain available. All material holds can be picked up at the South Community Library.

The work itself has been organized in a way to be most efficient, too. As of Tuesday night, Grant said all construction supplies were "in town" and work will be divided "strategically." Staff has already begun cleaning and moving things to make room for the renovation.

And all staff will continue to work during construction, Grant said.

"I'm just honestly super surprised that it was able to be this coordinated, especially in this age of high demand," council member Mac Kiel said. "I feel super thankful that you're all able to put all those details together, even the little thing like a bus pass can mean so much to someone."

Grant told the board that she spoke with Mayor Mitch Reynolds and that it was agreed the renovation work could not be done another way. If it were to be done in stages it would be more costly and would be potentially unsafe to allow patrons in to a work zone.

Some board members were hesitant to close the library for any longer than three weeks, and at this time it's not expected that the renovations should take longer than that.

The renovation will be specifically replacing worn flooring and wooden shelving on the library's first floor that is failing. Current materials, shelving and flooring will all be removed, and materials and work spaces will be replaced once new flooring and shelves are installed.

Grant told the Tribune in an email, "It is an investment in our downtown facility that once completed, will enhance user experience and safety."

"As much as it's a disruptive process and there's a lot of trepidation about closing," one board member said, "there's going to be a lot of energy — in a positive way — generated out of this."

During the closure, the North and South Community Libraries will be open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Thursdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The library's Adult Services team will offer reference help and answer questions on weekdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. via phone at 608-789-7122, email at refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org or e-chat at lacrosselibrary.org. All other questions can be directed to 608-789-7100 or circdesk@lacrosselibrary.org.

For more information, visit the library's website. Updates on renovations will be provided on the library's social media pages.

