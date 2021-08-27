La Crosse public schools, local colleges all requiring masks at start of semester

All School District of La Crosse students and staff will be required to mask when school starts, as will those at UWL, Western and Viterbo.

The School District of La Crosse Thursday in a note to parents and guardians stated the due to the high case rate, even those in the age group eligible for vaccination, including those fully inoculated, will need face coverings when indoors. The case rate from Tuesday through Thursday averaged 25.8, said superintendent Aaron Engel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This has been part of a seven-week-long increase in cases with a rapid rise in the last four weeks. We are closely monitoring case rates in the community and hope the decline soon so we can lessen our mitigation strategies," said Engel.

Viterbo University and Western Technical College previously announced their masking requirements, and while UWL had earlier stated masking would be strongly urged, it has upgraded it to mandatory.

La Crosse County is currently categorized by DHS as having very high case activity, with the circulation of the delta variant causing surges nationwide.