Public water test results show all active wells in the city of La Crosse remain below Wisconsin state health advisory levels for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS.

Some wells have contaminant levels above proposed federal drinking water standards for PFAS set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The city of La Crosse began quarterly testing for PFAS in public wells last year. This is the second quarterly report to be released by the city. State regulation requires all municipal water utilities to test their drinking water for PFAS by the end of this year.

Until national standards are in place, Wisconsin’s drinking water standards will continue to apply, the report states.

La Crosse city officials were not available for comment on the report Thursday or Friday.

Perfluorooctanoic acid, PFOA, and perfluorooctane sulfonate, PFOS, are two of the most widely used chemicals in the PFAS group. In La Crosse wells, the highest concentration found for those two chemicals was 5.2 parts per trillion and 4.2 parts per trillion, respectively.

Of the eight active wells in the city, the majority had concentrations of PFOS and PFOA between 0 and 2.8 parts per trillion.

No concentrations of hexafluoropropylene oxide-dimer acid, HFPO-DA, were found in any city wells.

Concentrations of perfluorobutane sulfonic acid, PFBS, were found in six of the eight active wells. The highest concentration was 6.5 parts per trillion and the lowest was 0.5 parts per trillion.

Standards for PFAS concentrations vary between the state and federal government.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources adopted drinking water standards for PFOA and PFOS of 70 parts per trillion. The Department of Health Services adopted standards of 20 parts per trillion.

In March, the EPA proposed the first-ever national drinking water standard for six types of PFAS.

National PFAS limits would be far stricter than what Wisconsin has proposed The proposed 4 parts per trillion standard for two common PFAS chemicals is far below what the Wisconsin natural resource board set last year.

The EPA is proposing to regulate PFOA and PFOS at a maximum contaminant level of 4 parts per trillion. For other PFAS chemicals – such as PFNA, HFPO-DA and PFBS – the proposed standard is a hazard index of 1 for the combined chemicals.

If finalized later this year, water systems will have three years to meet the federal limits. It will also require systems to notify the public and reduce PFAS contamination if levels exceed the proposed regulatory standards.