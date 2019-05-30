La Crosse area hotel-, restaurant- and shop-owners are ready to welcome thousands of athletes and their fans Friday for the 30th time.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will host the WIAA State Track and Field Meet, which will have an estimated economic impact of more than $3 million, Friday and Saturday.
“We have this welcoming attitude, a welcoming environment so people do want to come back,” said Robin Moses, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc.
The track meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium brings 3,000 high school athletes from 600 programs from throughout the state to University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, along with 1,000 coaches and 500 members of the media, plus more than 20,000 spectators during two days, according to WIAA estimates.
“It’s pretty awesome. It’s a huge, huge event. It’s the largest sporting event that the county sees,” said Jeremiah Burish of Explore La Crosse.
While some spectators may come to more than one day, there’s about 10,000 people each day, depending on the session, Burish said.
“It’s huge for the county and beyond, based on just the sheer number of people who are here for the event,” Burish said.
Between hotels, restaurants and stores, people who stay overnight spend about $180 per night per person.
“Anyone who is a day tripper, it’s a $58 per day,” Burish said.
During the weekend, the typical economic impact is between $3 million and $3.5 million each year, he said.
“It’s pretty awesome the magnitude this event has, both directly and indirectly,” Burish said.
Hotel rooms are hard to come by, not just in La Crosse, but in communities as far away as Sparta, Tomah and Stoddard.
“It’s a staple to the community and the county and beyond,” Burish said.
Having the event come back year after year is wonderful for the community, Moses said.
“This is really a good kickoff for the season, and this is something that people really do enjoy,” Moses said.
Business owners collaborate with Explore La Crosse and DMI to make sure they know what to expect and have enough staff to handle the crowds, but the consistency of the track meet helps, she said.
“Though experience, our restaurants know what they need,” Moses said.
After a long winter and a cold, rainy spring, downtown business owners are eager to welcome new customers.
“I think the businesses really do rely on conventions and sporting events like this coming into the community,” Moses said.
People are often inspired to come back to La Crosse for a real vacation after spending a weekend here for a convention or event, they said.
“That’s a number we can’t really track, but we see it all the time. We hear it all the time,” Burish said.
La Crosse has a fun character that draws people in, Moses added.
“It brings a lot of people to the stadium, to the campus at UW-La Crosse. A lot of people see how beautiful the campus is and then end up wanting to go there,” Burish said.
The influx of people prompted the La Crosse Police Department Thursday to ask people to be aware of extra traffic, both cars and pedestrians.
“With the potential for 20,000 people attending the track meet, we ask for everyone to be extra patient and plan ahead when traveling in the coming days,” police said in a statement on its Facebook page.
There is also road construction in the area, which will add to the congestion.
“We hope everyone has a safe, relaxing and enjoyable weekend and good luck to all the athletes,” police said.
