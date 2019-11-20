La Crosse was recognized Wednesday for the city’s efforts to make it faster, easier and more affordable for people to switch to solar power.
The city received the Silver designation from SolSmart, the federally funded Solar Foundation and International City/County Management Association program dedicated to promoting solar development.
The group is recognizing the city of La Crosse’s efforts to encourage people to invest in renewable energy, which is part of the city’s goal of being a carbon neutral community in 30 years.
As part of that, the mayor and Common Council are doing what they can to make it easier for people to wade through the bureaucracy.
“We are trying to encourage our homeowners to make those types of renewable energy investments if it makes sense for them,” said Mayor Tim Kabat.
The designation comes one week after the La Crosse Common Council adopted a zoning ordinance that permits photovoltaic arrays as an accessory use in all zoning districts, which means solar panels can be added to the roofs or ground on any lot, including residential homes. Solar farms or other solar panel uses where it would be a primary use would require the property owner to get a conditional-use permit.
The idea behind the ordinance was to make the requirements clear as people began to express an interest in adding solar panels to their property, said environmental planner Lewis Kuhlman.
“Solar panels weren’t even covered at all in the zoning code, so it was really a gray area. We wanted to give people a little bit more reasonable expectation of what they have to do,” Kuhlman said.
The ordinance is meant to build on other sustainability efforts, including the Mayor’s Home Energy Challenge from last year, which connected homeowners to financial incentives to increase their energy efficiency.
“With the city’s ultimate goals of being carbon neutral by 2050, it’s going to take everyone, including our homeowners, businesses and institutions, to make that happen,” said Kabat.
The idea is to make energy usage as efficient as possible and shift toward renewable energy.
“We look forward to seeing more homes around La Crosse with solar panels installed on the rooftops and other places to maximize that renewable energy resource,” Kabat said.
People who want solar panels will need to contact the city’s department of Fire Prevention and Building Safety either at cityoflacrosse.org/fire/preventionandsafety or on the third floor of La Crosse City Hall, 400 La Crosse St. Someone in that office will be able to direct people to the proper building permits to get it done.
The Solsmart designation is a benchmark designed to let people know which communities are friendly to people interested in alternative energy.
To receive designation, cities and counties make changes to their local processes to reduce the time and money it takes to install a solar energy system. This includes evaluating local permitting processes, as well as planning and zoning procedures. SolSmart designees also develop innovations in areas such as market development and finance.
