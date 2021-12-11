La Crosse records 6 inches of snow in first snowfall of the season

Shovels, plows and snow blowers made their first appearance of the season as La Crosse recorded several inches of snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service reported 6 inches of snow in La Crosse as of 6 a.m. Saturday, with Onalaska seeing 5-6 inches, Sparta 6 and Holmen 5 inches. Galesville topped out at 10 inches.

Across the river in Minnesota, snowfall totals were higher: Winona recorded 7.5 inches, Rochester 10.5 and St. Paul a whopping 21 inches.

Snow is not predicted for the next several days, but the National Weather Service shows a chance of rain Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm at up to 60 degrees.

The La Crosse Police Department reminds residents alternate side parking is now in effect.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

