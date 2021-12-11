 Skip to main content
La Crosse records 6 inches of snow in first snowfall of the season

Shovels, plows and snow blowers made their first appearance of the season as La Crosse recorded several inches of snow this weekend.

Snow

La Crosse recorded 6 inches of snow during its first snowfall of the season. 

The National Weather Service reported 6 inches of snow in La Crosse as of 6 a.m. Saturday, with Onalaska seeing 5-6 inches, Sparta 6 and Holmen 5 inches. Galesville topped out at 10 inches. 

Across the river in Minnesota, snowfall totals were higher: Winona recorded 7.5 inches, Rochester 10.5 and St. Paul a whopping 21 inches.

Winter wonderland

Kids flock to Myrick Park to sled after the first snowfall of the season. 

Snow is not predicted for the next several days, but the National Weather Service shows a chance of rain Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm at up to 60 degrees.

The La Crosse Police Department reminds residents alternate side parking is now in effect. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

