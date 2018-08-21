Colgan Air Services Hangar No. 4 and the La Crosse Regional Airport will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, with the second annual Airport 5K Run and Walk beginning at 9 a.m.
The open house will feature a number of aviation and aerospace activities and community and youth-focused events. Visitors can tour the Gundersen AIR helicopter, a variety of general aviation and commercial aircraft, tour the Fire Safety House and airport rescue equipment and learn more about local opportunities for youth and adults interested in aerospace and aviation. A pancake breakfast will be offered with proceeds going to support the local Civil Air Patrol squadron. Young Eagles flights for youth ages 8 to 17 will begin at 10 a.m.
The Airport 5K Run and Walk, with a course down Runway 04/22 and along the Mississippi River, costs $30 for adults and $20 for youth with proceeds supporting youth in aviation in the Coulee Region. Registration is available at lacrosseairport5k.com.