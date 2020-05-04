La Crosse Regional Airport receives $1.8 million in federal grant, down 90% in traffic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse Regional Airport received $1,766,727 in CARES Act stimulus funding, a grant being awarded to airports across the country during the pandemic.

The funding should support the airport for eight to nine months, director Ian Turner said.

"[The CARES funding] is going to position us in a very positive way to come out of this very bad situation on pretty solid ground," Turner said.

It was reported last week that several smaller airports were receiving exponential amounts of funding through a loophole in the grant that was meant to give smaller groups an edge.

One small airport in North Dakota was given enough funding to support it for 50 years, it was reported, while some of the nation's largest airports were only given enough to get them through a few months.

But La Crosse's airport is "on the other side of the equation," Turner said.

"The amount of money that we received I think is pretty fair," he said. "It's one of those 20/20 hindsight things."