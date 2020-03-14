La Crosse Regional Airport still flying during coronavirus outbreak

As of now, all flights at the La Crosse Regional Airport are still coming and going as planned.
The airport will have about 300 departing seats a day in April, a number that Ian Turner, the airport director, said looks normal.
"We are seeing a reduction in demand, but that's to be expected," Turner said. "It's still too early for us to see what that impact might be."
Airlines around the country are seeing ticket sales drop due to the coronavirus outbreak, some considering cutting flights. Turner said the numbers are flight-specific at this point.
"I have put into place some plans," Turner said of the expected financial impact the airport will see. "That will have an impact on our revenue, and I've taken some steps. That's not a what-if, that is an 'is.' "
The La Crosse Regional Airport only services flights between Minneapolis, Detroit and Chicago, which are currently areas that have not been as heavily impacted by the virus.
Turner said it doesn't mean that a specific aircraft might not have come from a more impacted area, like Washington, California or New York.
"It's fluid, I suppose you could say," Turner said. "But we're going to be here and we're going to help out as we can."
The airport is taking steps to ensure that passengers and visitors are safe while visiting, like increasing cleaning and posting public notices to remind people of proper hygiene techniques.
As of now, no measures have been taken for airport employees.
"It's difficult to keep a terminal clean from your couch," Turner said. "That's one that will be a challenge, but you know, we'll figure it out."
Overall, Turner and airport staff are keeping an optimistic outlook on the pandemic's impact.
"I think in the end, this will pass, with hopefully minimal, but some, disruption," Turner said. "In the end, we'll make sure the airport's open."
"We are seeing a reduction in demand, but that's to be expected. It's still too early for us to see what that impact might be."
Ian Turner, airport director