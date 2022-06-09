La Crosse Regional Airport to receive $765,000 for new fire rescue vehicle

The La Crosse Regional Airport is one of 416 airports across the country to be awarded grants under the second round of the 2022 Airport Improvement Program.

This grant provides funding for a variety of projects, such as construction of new and improved airport facilities, repairs to runways and taxiways, maintenance of airfield elements like lighting or signage, and purchasing equipment needed to operate and maintain airports.

The $765,000 grant LSE was awarded will allow the airport to purchase a new Class 4, 1,500-gallon aircraft rescue fire-fighting vehicle.

“We have been looking forward to this day. The new equipment will reduce our costs, improve our operational readiness, and represents our ability to move the La Crosse Regional Airport into the future,” says Ian Turner, the airport director.

This AIP grant award represents 90% of the equipment cost. The remaining 10% is split between Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics and La Crosse Regional Airport funding. Intergovernmental partnerships such as this are fundamental to the success of aviation both locally and nationally.

