With snow starting to stick around, the city of La Crosse reminds residents to keep snow and ice off public sidewalks.
Removing any amount of snow and ice isn't only the neighborly thing to do, it's also the law in La Crosse. City ordinance requires snow and ice to be removed from the sidewalk and curb ramps within 24 hours of the snow ceasing to fall.
If property owners or residents don't get the snow cleared, the city will take care of it, charging property owners $2.50 per linear foot, plus a $50 administration fee.
Inspections for ordinance compliance may occur anytime throughout the season. Properties in violation will not be warned before a sidewalk is cleared and the cost will be billed to the property owner.
To help keep sidewalks clear, the city provides a sand and salt mix free of charge for residents, which can be picked up at the fire stations at 626 Monitor St. and 904 Gillette St., at the Erickson Fields parking lot on 21st Place South or 1000 Marco Drive. People will need to bring their own containers.
Complaints for noncompliance can be submitted under the Citizen Resource Center on the MyLaX app, on the city's website, cityoflacrosse.org or by calling the city engineering department at 608-789-7505.
