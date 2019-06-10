The city of La Crosse started repairs Monday on a sinkhole near Copeland Avenue and Gould Street after the Board of Public Works declared a failing manhole an emergency.
The problem with the manhole was caused by water pressure in the saturated ground, according to utilities manager Bernard Lenz.
“It’s similar to everywhere else on the North Side. There’s high groundwater and that pressure is pushing on people’s basements. Well, it’s pushing on our manholes,” Lenz said.
The brick manhole was built in 1909 and the pressure has compromised the integrity of the manhole.
“It is old, and it just can’t take that pressure,” Lenz said.
Water is moving through the bricks and pulling dirt with it, leading to collapses around it and a sinkhole on the edge of Gould Street. The emergency declaration will let the city circumvent the typical public bidding process, which takes months, to deal with the problem immediately.
“We don’t have time to wait three months. We have to get this fixed,” Lenz said.
The utility will provide the materials and hire a contractor to do the digging. The street department will repair the roadway and bill the utility, which will pay for the repairs from the sanitary sewer utility operating budget.
