{{featured_button_text}}

The city of La Crosse started repairs Monday on a sinkhole near Copeland Avenue and Gould Street after the Board of Public Works declared a failing manhole an emergency.

The problem with the manhole was caused by water pressure in the saturated ground, according to utilities manager Bernard Lenz.

“It’s similar to everywhere else on the North Side. There’s high groundwater and that pressure is pushing on people’s basements. Well, it’s pushing on our manholes,” Lenz said.

The brick manhole was built in 1909 and the pressure has compromised the integrity of the manhole.

“It is old, and it just can’t take that pressure,” Lenz said.

Water is moving through the bricks and pulling dirt with it, leading to collapses around it and a sinkhole on the edge of Gould Street. The emergency declaration will let the city circumvent the typical public bidding process, which takes months, to deal with the problem immediately.

“We don’t have time to wait three months. We have to get this fixed,” Lenz said.

The utility will provide the materials and hire a contractor to do the digging. The street department will repair the roadway and bill the utility, which will pay for the repairs from the sanitary sewer utility operating budget.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
1
0

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.