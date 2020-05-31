La Crosse reports 1 new COVID case; man in early 50s
La Crosse County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Sunday.

The case involves a man in his early 50s. Officials are just beginning to investigate the case.

The new case brings the county’s total to 55 confirmed cases. The county reports 47 have recovered.

No one is currently hospitalized and the county has recorded no deaths.

In all, there are 5,721 total negative test results reported for La Crosse County by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (up 534 from Saturday).

Statewide, officials Sunday reported:

Negative results: 250,103 (+7,195)

  • Positive results: 18,403 (+173)
  • Hospitalizations: 2,583 (+20) (14%)
  • Total deaths: 592 (+4)
